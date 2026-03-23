Migrant worker dies in Tainan recycling plant fire
Tainan, March 23 (CNA) A fire broke out at a scrap metal and auto recycling facility in Tainan's Rende District on Monday night, killing one migrant worker, authorities said.
Firefighters received a report about a blaze on Bao'an Road Section 2 at around 7:13 p.m. and found the open-air facility engulfed in flames upon arrival at the scene, according to the Tainan City Fire Bureau.
Initial checks indicated one male migrant worker was missing and possibly trapped inside, but rescuers were unable to enter due to the intensity of the fire, the bureau said.
After the blaze was brought under control at about 8:20 p.m., firefighters discovered the body of a man on the second floor of a metal-sheet structure. He showed no signs of life.
The cause of the fire and the extent of property losses remain under investigation.
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