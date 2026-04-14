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U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.095 to close at NT$31.690.

Turnover totaled US$1.442 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.730, and moved between NT$31.650 and NT$31.740 before the close.