U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/14/2026 04:10 PM
Taipei, April 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.095 to close at NT$31.690.
Turnover totaled US$1.442 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.730, and moved between NT$31.650 and NT$31.740 before the close.
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