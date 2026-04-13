Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage starts with record 460,000 participants

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Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The annual Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage, one of Taiwan's most prominent religious events, set off early Monday from Miaoli County, with a record 460,000 devotees starting the eight-day procession to Yunlin County.

Crowds began gathering in Baishatun in Tongxiao Township as early as Sunday morning, filling Gongtian Temple and the surrounding streets.

After the traditional "three steps forward, three steps backward" ritual performed by bearers of the palanquin carrying the Mazu statues, the procession set off shortly after midnight on the first leg of the 400-kilometer journey, with the pilgrims -- many wearing signature orange caps -- chanting "Mazu, we love you.

Central News Agency video

As is customary, residents and businesses are expected to set up incense tables and light firecrackers along the route to welcome the procession.

For the first time, the three Mazu statues--the main Baishatun Mazu, the rotating host Mazu, and the Shanbian Mazu--are being carried on the iconic "Pink Supercar" palanquin.

The pilgrimage has also drawn political figures, including President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who attended a palanquin purification ritual Sunday evening and helped escort the Mazu statues from their altars. He also offered prayers for the participants' safety and for peace and prosperity in Taiwan.

A huge crowd of people gather outside the Miaoli temple. CNA photo April 13, 2026

Mazu statues at the Gongtian Temple. CNA photo April 13, 2026

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), and Miaoli County Magistrate Chung Tung-chin (鍾東錦) also attended the ceremony marking the start of the annual pilgrimage, which Chung said transcends politics.

"Today there is no politics, only religion," he said, adding that the pilgrimage helps strengthen bonds among communities along the route.

The procession, which had drawn a record 460,000 participants as of Monday, is expected to arrive on April 16 at Beigang Chaotian Temple, where a "fire-receiving" ritual will be carried out just after midnight on April 17, according to temple officials.

The pilgrims will set off to return to Gongtian Temple April 20, after which an incense-burning ritual will be performed on May 1, the officials said.

The Baishatun pilgrimage is known for having no fixed route, with directions and stops believed to be guided by the deity's will through the movements of the palanquin.

Designated a Miaoli County intangible cultural asset in 2008 and later recognized as a nationally significant folk custom in 2010, the Mazu pilgrimage has become one of Taiwan's most prominent religious traditions.