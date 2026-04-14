Taiwan shares close up 2.37%
04/14/2026 02:25 PM
Taipei, April 14 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 838.83 points, or 2.37 percent, at 36,296.12 Tuesday on turnover of NT$971.73 billion (US$30.43 billion).
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