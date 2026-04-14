Active, former military officers indicted for leaking intelligence to China

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Kaohsiung, April 14 (CNA) Nine active and discharged armed forces personnel and an alleged accomplice have been indicted on suspicion of leaking military intelligence to China, the Taiwan Ciaotou District Prosecutors Office said Tuesday.

As the offenses fall within the confines of the Citizen Judges Act, the trial will be the first national security case in Taiwan with the participation of citizen judges.

The district prosecutors office said in press release that the nine active and discharged armed forces personnel include officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, with ranks as high as major.

According to prosecutors, the case centers on a Taiwanese man surnamed Chen (陳) who was recruited by Chinese intelligence to become an accomplice.

Chen was suspected of having befriended "an agent" over social media sometime in September 2024, and was treated to a paid vacation in China.

The agent later started paying Chen NT$3,000 (US$94.81) on a monthly basis to open a private bank account for bribes and loans for military officers in need of money, prosecutors said.

Those who borrowed money from Chen were later coerced into making videos "switching allegiance" to China, prosecutors said.

Additionally, the accused military personnel collected and handed over smartphone videos of base activity as well as photographs of sensitive documents, some of it related to material, in exchange for money.

The individuals were charged with violating the National Security Act, the Classified National Security Information Protection Act, the Anti-Corruption Act and the Money Laundering Control Act.

The prosecution said it would seek the harshest punishment for nine active-duty and former officers for endangering national security for personal gain.