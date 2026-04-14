New law governing childcare services clears legislative floor

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Taipei, April 14 (CNA) Taiwan's Legislature passed the Childcare Services Act (兒童托育服務法) without objection on Tuesday, which stipulates that any childcare provider who abuses or sexually assaults children under the age of 2 faces fines of up to NT$600,000 (US$19,630).

The Act also stipulates that the name of such offenders and the childcare institutions involved will be publicly disclosed.

In addition, the Act requires childcare providers and facilities to upload CCTV footage to government-designated data platforms, with mandatory retention of at least 30 days.

The Cabinet proposed the law formation after a childcare abuse case in 2023 that shocked Taiwan, in which two certified home-based nurses (and sisters) abused a one-year-old toddler nicknamed "Kai Kai" (剴剴), resulting in the child's death. The bill was approved in May 2025.

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Currently, childcare services are regulated under the Child and Juvenile Welfare and Rights Protection Act and other related regulations. The act covers a wide range of matters concerning children and youth, yet only five out of 118 provisions (including one on penalties) regulate home-based childcare services.

"It is necessary to enact comprehensive regulations governing childcare services to establish guidance and management mechanisms, safeguard the rights and interests of children [aged 0-2] in care and their parents, and respond to public expectations for proactive government action," a Cabinet statement on the drafted Act states.

CNA file photo

Under the new law, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) will be responsible for formulating national childcare policy, conducting regular assessments of childcare needs, and compiling nationwide data on services, including fee structures.

The ministry is also required to establish a consultative council to establish principles governing fees and refunds for both home-based and institutional childcare services.

Local authorities will then establish region-specific fee and refund standards, subject to review at least once every two years. Home-based childcare providers are prohibited from charging any fees beyond the prescribed items and amounts.

To safeguard children's rights, childcare providers are required to obtain professional liability insurance before the first day of service.

The Act stipulates that no person shall evade, obstruct, or refuse inspections or supervision of home-based childcare providers by local competent authorities, nor conceal children under any pretext.

It also stipulates that unlicensed childcare institutions accepting children without authorization face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 and will be ordered to cease operations.

The date of implementation will be determined by the Cabinet.

(By Chen Chun-hua and Lee Chieh-yu)