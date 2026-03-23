Taiwan's Formosan black bear population estimated at 1,200

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Taipei, March 23 (CNA) Taiwan's population of the endangered Formosan black bear has been initially estimated at around 1,200, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency (FANCA) said Monday, adding the figure could still be revised.

The agency said the estimate was based on recent nationwide monitoring data, with duplicate infrared camera records removed, but remains preliminary pending more comprehensive local population density data. A more precise number is expected by the end of this year.

The Formosan black bear, endemic to Taiwan, is listed as an endangered species under the Wildlife Conservation Act.

The new estimate follows a 2025 FANCA report showing increased bear activity, with monitoring data since 2011 indicating the population is expanding from mountain areas into foothills and plains near human settlements.

Human-bear encounters have also risen. Authorities recorded 15 reported cases in 2025 and four so far in 2026, some involving bears raiding poultry farms. Most sightings have occurred in Hualien and Taitung, as well as in Taichung, Kaohsiung, Miaoli, Chiayi, and within Yushan and Shei-Pa National Parks.

FANCA said rescued or captured bears are typically placed in short-term care for treatment and rehabilitation before release, though some are deemed unsuitable for release due to repeated conflicts with humans.

In one recent case in Hualien, a bear that returned twice to raid chicken coops was permanently rehomed at Taipei Zoo.

To address such cases, FANCA Director-General Lin Hwa-ching (林華慶) told CNA that a long-term shelter center will be built in Taitung, with completion targeted for 2028. Bears involved in repeated conflicts will generally be given two chances for release before being placed in long-term care.

Until the facility is completed, such bears will continue to be housed by partner institutions, including the Taipei Zoo, FANCA said.