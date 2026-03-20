Magnitude 5.1, 4.6 earthquakes shake eastern Taiwan

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Taipei, March 20 (CNA) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan at 9:32 p.m. Friday, followed two minutes later by a nearby magnitude 4.6 temblor, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the magnitude 5.1 quake was located at sea, about 18.9 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 36.4 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Hualien County, Taichung City, Nantou and Changhua counties, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Taitung County, Yilan County, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Hsinchu County and New Taipei, the CWA said.

The epicenter of the magnitude 4.6 temblor took place about 15.9 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at 9:34 p.m. at a depth of 31.9 km, according to the CWA.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Hualien and Nantou counties, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Taichung City and Taitung, Yilan and Changhua counties, the CWA said.

(By Shih Hsiu-chuan) Enditem/AW