30 kg of French walnut oil intercepted at border over banned additive

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Taipei, March 17 (CNA) A shipment of 30 kilograms of walnut oil imported from France was recently blocked at the border after tests found it contained the color additive copper chlorophyllin A, which is banned in edible oils.

The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Tuesday that the walnut oil was imported by a Taiwanese company that advertised its products as natural, non-toxic and environmentally friendly.

Testing showed, however, that the oil contained 0.1 parts per million (ppm) of copper chlorophyllin A, which is not permitted in edible oil products under Taiwan's Standards for Specification, Scope, Application and Limitation of Food Additives, the agency said.

The shipment must be returned to the exporter or destroyed, the TFDA said.

Liu Fang-ming (劉芳銘), director of the TFDA's Northern Taiwan Management Center, said copper chlorophyllin A is an approved food coloring, but its use is restricted to certain products such as chewing gum.

It is not allowed in edible oils or staple foods such as noodles, which are typically consumed in larger quantities, due to food safety concerns.

Liu said the regulations are intended to ensure that staple foods such as edible oils retain their natural color.

Because of the discovery, the importer will face stricter inspections of its future shipments, while walnut oil products from France will also be subject to heightened scrutiny at the border.

Separately, the TFDA said it also intercepted 1,400 kg of coriander seeds and cumin seeds imported from India after detecting multiple pesticide residues, including acetamiprid and chlorpyrifos.

Those products must also be returned or destroyed, the agency said.