Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

02/14/2026 10:02 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan-U.S. trade pact stipulates defense spending at 3% of GDP

@China Times: Reciprocal tariffs set at 15%; Taiwan promises NT$2.67 trillion procurement from U.S.

@Liberty Times: Cheng Li-chiun: U.S. trusts Taiwan, agrees to cut tariffs ahead of ART ratification

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan-U.S. trade deal signed; Taiwan to open three markets to U.S.

@Commercial Times: Taiwan-U.S. ART signed; 2,072 products exported to U.S. exempt from tariffs

@Taipei Times: Taiwan and U.S. sign trade agreement

Enditem/kb

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
14