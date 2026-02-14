Taiwan headline news
02/14/2026 10:02 AM
Taipei, Feb. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan-U.S. trade pact stipulates defense spending at 3% of GDP
@China Times: Reciprocal tariffs set at 15%; Taiwan promises NT$2.67 trillion procurement from U.S.
@Liberty Times: Cheng Li-chiun: U.S. trusts Taiwan, agrees to cut tariffs ahead of ART ratification
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan-U.S. trade deal signed; Taiwan to open three markets to U.S.
@Commercial Times: Taiwan-U.S. ART signed; 2,072 products exported to U.S. exempt from tariffs
@Taipei Times: Taiwan and U.S. sign trade agreement
Enditem/kb
