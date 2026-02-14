To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan-U.S. trade pact stipulates defense spending at 3% of GDP

@China Times: Reciprocal tariffs set at 15%; Taiwan promises NT$2.67 trillion procurement from U.S.

@Liberty Times: Cheng Li-chiun: U.S. trusts Taiwan, agrees to cut tariffs ahead of ART ratification

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan-U.S. trade deal signed; Taiwan to open three markets to U.S.

@Commercial Times: Taiwan-U.S. ART signed; 2,072 products exported to U.S. exempt from tariffs

@Taipei Times: Taiwan and U.S. sign trade agreement

