Taipei, Feb. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai pardons elderly mother convicted of killing disabled son

@China Times: 10 lawmakers indicted for brawling in Legislature

@Liberty Times: Taiwan, U.S. to sign reciprocal trade agreement this morning

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai expects sales to top NT$9 trillion in 2026

@Commercial Times: President Lai vows to ensure Taiwan's 'silicon shield'

@Taipei Times: Lai warns that China could target others

