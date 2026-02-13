Focus Taiwan App
02/13/2026 10:15 AM
CNA file photo
Taipei, Feb. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai pardons elderly mother convicted of killing disabled son

@China Times: 10 lawmakers indicted for brawling in Legislature

@Liberty Times: Taiwan, U.S. to sign reciprocal trade agreement this morning

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai expects sales to top NT$9 trillion in 2026

@Commercial Times: President Lai vows to ensure Taiwan's 'silicon shield'

@Taipei Times: Lai warns that China could target others

