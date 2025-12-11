To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, New Taipei to fine low-power e-mopeds in riverside parks from 2026

Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) Taipei and New Taipei will ban the use of low-power electric mopeds in riverside parks from Jan. 1, 2026, with violators facing fines of NT$300 (US$9.59) to NT$1,200, officials said Thursday.

In a news release, the city's Hydraulic Engineering Office stated that Taipei announced a ban on "mini electric two-wheeled vehicles," referring to electric motorcycles with a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour or less, from all bicycle paths in the city on Oct. 23.

In line with the "Taipei-New Taipei living circle" (雙北生活圈), the New Taipei City Government also announced the same ban to jointly protect public safety and maintain a safe leisure environment along riversides.

The office stated that the city has continued to receive complaints about such vehicles impacting the safety of cyclists and pedestrians.

Banners have been posted at riverside entrances, exits, and bicycle paths to publicize the new rules, the office said.

Patrols will be increased starting in January 2026, and violations will be reported to police and fined under the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act.