Taiwan shares close down 1.32%
12/11/2025 01:49 PM
Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 375.98 points, or 1.32 percent, at 28,024.75 Thursday on turnover of NT$517.81 billion (US$16.59 billion).
