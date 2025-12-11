To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Dec. 10 (CNA) The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the compromise National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes authorization of up to US$1 billion for Taiwan-related security cooperation and a joint drone program.

The latest version of the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2026, released on Dec. 7, passed the House in a 312-112 vote.

In a news release, Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said the bill advances U.S. President Donald Trump's "peace through strength" agenda and keeps American forces ready and lethal amid an increasingly complex security environment.

According to the committee, the FY26 NDAA focuses on countering China's threats, ensuring mission success in the Indo-Pacific, and supporting regional allies and partners.

Among the highlights, the bill authorizes up to US$1 billion for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative and directs the Pentagon to collaborate with Taiwan on a joint drone program, including co-development and co-production, in line with the Taiwan Relations Act.

It further authorizes American forces to maintain training programs with Taiwan and other partners to counter China's "malign influence operations."

The bill also calls for a plan to expand joint U.S.-Taiwan coastguard training and to deploy American personnel in Taiwan to bolster maritime security, law enforcement, and deterrence.

The NDAA for 2026 includes the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act, which supports Taiwan's bid to join the International Monetary Fund.

The U.S. Senate and House had earlier passed their own versions of the NDAA. The two chambers will now have to produce a single reconciled version of the bill, which would then require passage by both chambers of Congress before it could be signed into law by the American president.