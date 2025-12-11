DEFENSE/U.S. House passes defense bill backing joint drone program with Taiwan
Washington, Dec. 10 (CNA) The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the compromise National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes authorization of up to US$1 billion for Taiwan-related security cooperation and a joint drone program.
The latest version of the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2026, released on Dec. 7, passed the House in a 312-112 vote.
In a news release, Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said the bill advances U.S. President Donald Trump's "peace through strength" agenda and keeps American forces ready and lethal amid an increasingly complex security environment.
According to the committee, the FY26 NDAA focuses on countering China's threats, ensuring mission success in the Indo-Pacific, and supporting regional allies and partners.
Among the highlights, the bill authorizes up to US$1 billion for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative and directs the Pentagon to collaborate with Taiwan on a joint drone program, including co-development and co-production, in line with the Taiwan Relations Act.
It further authorizes American forces to maintain training programs with Taiwan and other partners to counter China's "malign influence operations."
The bill also calls for a plan to expand joint U.S.-Taiwan coastguard training and to deploy American personnel in Taiwan to bolster maritime security, law enforcement, and deterrence.
The NDAA for 2026 includes the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act, which supports Taiwan's bid to join the International Monetary Fund.
The U.S. Senate and House had earlier passed their own versions of the NDAA. The two chambers will now have to produce a single reconciled version of the bill, which would then require passage by both chambers of Congress before it could be signed into law by the American president.
- Local opposition to Taiwan's defense budget may confuse international community: U.S. envoyThe United States representative to Taiwan Raymond Greene said Wednesday that the international community might find it hard to understand the domestic criticisms of Taiwan's efforts to increase its defense budget.12/11/2025 12:11 PM
- China may hold large-scale drill by year-end: Taiwan intelligence headTaiwan's top intelligence chief on Wednesday said it was not unlikely that China's military holds another large-scale military drill before the end of this year and that Taiwan has to stay prepared.12/03/2025 12:46 PM
- Defense minister denies anchor-free submarine tests endangered crewDefense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) on Monday denied that testing Taiwan's submarine prototype without its anchor endangered the crew, or that the move was driven by pressure to meet a delayed delivery deadline.12/01/2025 06:52 PM
- Society
Xiaohongshu must improve anti-fraud, cybersecurity measures: Official12/11/2025 06:04 PM
- Society
Cabinet seeks to expand assisted reproduction eligibility12/11/2025 05:59 PM
- Politics
Taiwan concerned over Chinese language program materials in U.K.12/11/2025 05:53 PM
- Society
Taipei, New Taipei to fine low-power e-mopeds in riverside parks from 202612/11/2025 05:43 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market12/11/2025 04:11 PM