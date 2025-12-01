Scattered showers, big temperature swings forecast for Taiwan on Monday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) Parts of Taiwan will see sporadic showers and sharp drops in nighttime temperatures on Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Localized showers are forecast for areas north of Taoyuan, as well as in Yilan, Hualien, Taitung and mountainous regions of central and southern Taiwan. Areas south of Hsinchu may also see isolated morning showers, before sunny to partly cloudy skies emerge in the afternoon, the CWA said.

Daytime temperatures nationwide will range between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius, but the mercury will drop sharply at night to 18-22 degrees, the CWA said.

Seasonal northeasterly winds will strengthen on Monday, bringing strong gusts along coastal areas from Miaoli to Tainan, and on the Hengchun Peninsula, as well as in Orchid Island, Green Island, and parts of Penghu and Matsu, the CWA warned.

From Tuesday night into Wednesday, the strengthening northeasterly winds will cause a sharp drop in the mercury in northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan, while cooler temperatures can also be expected in other regions at night and early in the morning, the CWA forecast.

Brief, localized showers are likely Tuesday into Wednesday in northern and eastern Taiwan, on the Hengchun Peninsula, and in the mountains of central Taiwan, while other areas will see mostly cloudy to sunny conditions, the CWA said.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said Monday that as the northeasterly winds intensify, temperatures could drop to around 12 degrees in low-lying areas of northern Taiwan on Wednesday.

Temperatures are likely to gradually rebound by the weekend, as the northeasterly winds weaken, Wu added.

Meanwhile, the CWA said that Tropical Storm Koto poses no immediate threat to Taiwan, as it continues to move slowly near the Spratly Islands.