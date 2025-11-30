Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan names new ambassador to Marshall Islands

11/30/2025 03:57 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) Taiwan's government has approved the appointment of Hsu Wei-ming (徐蔚民), a former deputy representative to Thailand, as the country's new ambassador to the Marshall Islands.

Hsu, currently a counselor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) Department of International Organizations, will replace Steve Hsia (夏季昌), who has served as Taiwan's ambassador since September 2022 and will return to work at MOFA in Taipei, according to the Executive Yuan.

Hsu's former overseas post also included Latvia. Hsia, meanwhile, was previously Taiwan's representative to Los Angeles and to Houston, and a former MOFA spokesman.

The Marshall Islands is one of 12 countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taipei instead of Beijing.

(By Joseph Yeh)

Enditem/ASG

