Taiwan names new ambassador to Marshall Islands
11/30/2025 03:57 PM
Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) Taiwan's government has approved the appointment of Hsu Wei-ming (徐蔚民), a former deputy representative to Thailand, as the country's new ambassador to the Marshall Islands.
Hsu, currently a counselor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) Department of International Organizations, will replace Steve Hsia (夏季昌), who has served as Taiwan's ambassador since September 2022 and will return to work at MOFA in Taipei, according to the Executive Yuan.
Hsu's former overseas post also included Latvia. Hsia, meanwhile, was previously Taiwan's representative to Los Angeles and to Houston, and a former MOFA spokesman.
The Marshall Islands is one of 12 countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taipei instead of Beijing.
Latest
- Society
Tests show mains water safe following Keelung River oil spill: TWC11/30/2025 09:48 PM
- Society
New rules for Taiwanese drone sellers, importers to take effect Monday11/30/2025 09:10 PM
- Politics
'Autumn Struggle' marchers slam Lai's NT$1.25 trillion defense plan11/30/2025 08:52 PM
- Politics
Taiwan marks 29 years since feminist pioneer Peng Wan-ru's unsolved murder11/30/2025 08:36 PM
- Society
Vaccine still effective against new prevalent flu variant: Taiwan CDC11/30/2025 06:01 PM