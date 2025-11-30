Focus Taiwan App
New rules for Taiwanese drone sellers, importers to take effect Monday

11/30/2025 09:10 PM
A made-in-Taiwan drone. CNA file photo
Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) Drone sellers in Taiwan will be required to register and clearly label key product information before selling new models from Monday, according to Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration (CAA).

In a news release issued on Sunday, the CAA said that sellers who fail to carry out registration or labeling obligations will face fines ranging from NT$10,000 to NT$1.5 million (US$318 to US$47,751).

Manufacturers are required to upload details, including brand and model, maker information, maximum takeoff weight, cybersecurity test results, National Communications Commission (NCC) radio certification, and inspection documents to the CAA's drone management information system.

This information must also be printed on the drone and its packaging, the CAA said.

The agency said that drone importers and agents of foreign brands must comply with International Trade Administration (ITA) rules by using Import Regulation Code 617, a new classification, for remote-controlled drones starting Monday.

Drones with a maximum takeoff weight of 2 kilograms or more must present CAA approval when going through customs, while lighter models require prior authorization from Taiwan's Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection (BSMI), the CAA said.

The agency also said that individuals who build their own drones must also register them.

The CAA said the requirements are based on amendments to Taiwan's drone laws announced in November 2024.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and James Thompson)

