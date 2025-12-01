Taiwan headline news
12/01/2025 09:51 AM
Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S.-Venezuela tensions escalating
@China Times: Ex-President Chen predicts Lai will steer DPP to win 2026 local elections
@Liberty Times: DPP, NGO to discuss push for referendum on Constitutional Court Procedure Act
@Economic Daily News: Taiex expected to hit 29,000 in December
@Commercial Times: Five favorable factors will drive Taiex upward
@Taipei Times: Military disloyalty not free speech: DPP
