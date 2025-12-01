Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S.-Venezuela tensions escalating

@China Times: Ex-President Chen predicts Lai will steer DPP to win 2026 local elections

@Liberty Times: DPP, NGO to discuss push for referendum on Constitutional Court Procedure Act

@Economic Daily News: Taiex expected to hit 29,000 in December

@Commercial Times: Five favorable factors will drive Taiex upward

@Taipei Times: Military disloyalty not free speech: DPP

    28