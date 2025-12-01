U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
12/01/2025 10:22 AM
Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.420 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.012 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market12/01/2025 04:10 PM
- Business
Employers blame U.S. tariffs as furloughed workers hit 9,15312/01/2025 02:44 PM
- Society
4,080 contaminated fish fillets sold in Kaohsiung before recall12/01/2025 02:18 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.03%12/01/2025 01:59 PM
- Business