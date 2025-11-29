Taiwan Railway to raise individual online booking cap to 9 tickets

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) Taiwan Railway Corp. (TR) said Saturday it plans to raise its daily cap on individual online ticket bookings from six to nine next year to better accommodate small groups.

In a statement, TR said the higher nine-ticket cap is intended to allow groups of up to nine people to book adjacent seats in a single transaction, something currently only available for group reservations of 10 or more passengers.

Under current rules, each passenger using a Taiwanese ID or foreign passport can book up to six one-way tickets per day through TR's website or convenience store kiosks, with an additional six return tickets permitted if the itinerary begins and ends on the same day.

The new limit is expected to be announced and rolled out in January, the company added.