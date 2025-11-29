Taiwan bans Spanish pork products due to African swine fever cases

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) Taiwan on Saturday banned the import of Spanish pork products after African swine fever (ASF) was detected in two wild boars near Barcelona, the Central Emergency Operation Center for African swine fever said.

Spain's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food said Friday that the carcasses, found earlier this week in the suburbs of the city, had tested positive for ASF - the country's first confirmed case since it was declared free of the disease in 1983, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Effective immediately, travelers are prohibited from bringing fresh pork or pork products into Taiwan by sea or air, the center said. Violators will have the items confiscated and either returned or destroyed.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency has also added Spain to its list of ASF-affected countries, prompting tighter inspections at border quarantine points, according to the center.

Spain exported 25,452, 16,019 and 17,384 metric tons of pork products to Taiwan in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively, making it Taiwan's second-largest source of pork imports after Canada.

Although there are no direct flights between Spain and Taiwan, mail can be sent directly, meaning there remains a risk of ASF entering the country, the center said.