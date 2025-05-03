Taiwan headline news
05/03/2025 11:10 AM
Taipei, May 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan dollar soars NT$0.953 in a single day
@China Times: The Economist: A superpower crunch over Taiwan is coming
@Liberty Times: Prosecutors raid KMT's Taichung offices in recall petition forgery probe
@Economic Daily News: 16 robust stocks draw institutional buying
@Commercial Times: 14 stocks expected to lead Taiex rally
@Taipei Times: Power outage response plan discussed
