Taipei, May 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan dollar soars NT$0.953 in a single day

@China Times: The Economist: A superpower crunch over Taiwan is coming

@Liberty Times: Prosecutors raid KMT's Taichung offices in recall petition forgery probe

@Economic Daily News: 16 robust stocks draw institutional buying

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks expected to lead Taiex rally

@Taipei Times: Power outage response plan discussed

