Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

05/03/2025 11:10 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan dollar soars NT$0.953 in a single day

@China Times: The Economist: A superpower crunch over Taiwan is coming

@Liberty Times: Prosecutors raid KMT's Taichung offices in recall petition forgery probe

@Economic Daily News: 16 robust stocks draw institutional buying

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks expected to lead Taiex rally

@Taipei Times: Power outage response plan discussed

Enditem/cs

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    66