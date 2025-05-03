To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Japanese lawmakers to meet with Lai during 4-day visit to Taiwan

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) A five-member parliamentary delegation from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is scheduled to meet with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) during a four-day visit to Taiwan that runs through Tuesday.

The delegation, led by former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura, a member of the lower house of Japan's Diet, will also meet with former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to MOFA, Nishimura is joined by four other LDP representatives: Kosaburo Nishime, Kazuo Yana, Hajime Sasaki and Ryusho Kato.

Now 62, Nishimura previously served as minister of state for economic and fiscal policy and as minister of economic revitalization. He promoted bilateral cooperation between Japan and Taiwan in the semiconductor industry while heading the economy and trade office from 2022 to 2023, MOFA said.

The delegation is also scheduled to visit Hsinchu Science Park and meet with Minister of Economic Affairs Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝), with talks expected to focus on regional affairs and economic and trade cooperation, according to MOFA.