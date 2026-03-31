Global sustainability summit in Paris features first Taiwan pavilion

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Paris, March 30 (CNA) The annual ChangeNOW Summit is featuring a Taiwan pavilion for the first time ever at this year's three-day event in Paris that will highlight Taiwan's efforts in marine conservation and sustainable innovation.

Organized by Impact Hub Taipei, central government agencies, the city of Taipei and NGOs, the "Taiwan House" is showcasing projects aimed at protecting ocean ecosystems and promoting a more sustainable future, Impact Hub Taipei said.

At the event's opening ceremony on Monday, Taiwan's representative to France, Hao Pei-chih (郝培芝), said the pavilion demonstrated Taiwan's active role in global sustainable development.

Taiwan, as an island nation, has long devoted itself to promoting pragmatic and innovative solutions related to marine conservation, she said.

French lawmaker Eric Bothorel, who also attended the event, argued that Taiwan's contributions to energy transition and sustainability deserve greater international recognition.

Taiwan should not be excluded from global participation due to geopolitical pressure, he said, and he pledged to continue advocating for its inclusion in international institutions.

ChangeNOW founder and CEO Santiago Lefebvre told CNA that Taiwan had responded particularly actively to the summit's invitation.

He said the event aims to serve as a platform for collaboration, helping innovative solutions secure the support and funding needed to scale up.

One of the Taiwanese organizations showcasing their innovations at the pavilion is Azure Alliance, which is displaying its third-generation "Azure Fighter," an electric autonomous vessel designed to collect floating waste in waterways.

Azure Alliance CEO Cheer Chen. CNA photo March 31, 2026

The system has removed more than 15,000 kilograms of marine debris, and CEO Cheer Chen (陳思穎) said most of the waste consists of household garbage, such as PET bottles, followed by fishing buoys, plastic bags and disposable utensils.

Wonder Greener is exhibiting its plant-based Lepironia straws, a plastic-free alternative now used by more than 1,500 clients worldwide.

Founder Benson Chen (陳柏燊) said the product is price-competitive with paper straws and produced using an automated process.

The company is also exhibiting a plant-based mat designed to support coral reef restoration by shielding exposed corals from heat and sunlight.

Meanwhile, Re-Think is showcasing its "Guidebook of Marine Debris" and "Recycle Index," which use data-driven approaches to improve public understanding of waste and boost recycling rates.

Founded in 2017, the ChangeNOW Summit brings together global innovators and sustainability leaders to promote actionable solutions to environmental challenges.

This year's event features national pavilions from Taiwan, the Netherlands and Ukraine.