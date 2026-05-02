President Lai arrives in Eswatini

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 2 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) announced Saturday that he had arrived in Eswatini, after an earlier planned visit to Taiwan's sole African ally was suspended because of revoked overflight permits.

Lai made the announcement in a social media post.

"The visit, originally scheduled for April 22, was postponed due to unforeseen external factors," Lai wrote. "After several days of careful arrangements by our diplomatic and national security teams, we successfully arrived today."

Lai said he looked forward to further strengthening Taiwan-Eswatini relations through closer cooperation in the economy, agriculture, culture and education, as well as advancing Taiwan's international partnerships.

Lai's trip was meant to mark the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III's accession to the throne and his 58th birthday.

"On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I will express my sincere gratitude to His Majesty King Mswati III and the government of Eswatini," he wrote.

"Engaging with the world and working hand in hand with every force for good is an inalienable right of the Taiwanese people, and it is also our commitment to the international community," he wrote.

"When confronted with unfair suppression, we will respond with justice and reason," Lai wrote. "As a people who cherish freedom and peace, we do not seek confrontation, but we will never give up our path toward the world."

The Presidential Office on April 21 announced that the planned visit had been suspended because Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar, countries along the flight path of Lai's chartered plane, had unexpectedly rescinded overflight permits.

• Lai's Eswatini visit suspended due to China pressure: Presidential Office

The office cited China's "economic coercion" of the African states as the reason for the revocation of the permits.

However, it did not respond to reports earlier this week that Germany and the Czech Republic had also denied Taiwan's transit requests over concerns about possible backlash from Beijing.