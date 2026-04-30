Gov't blames China, declines to comment on reported Europe transit denials

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Taipei, April 30 (CNA) Taiwan's government on Thursday blamed China for President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) canceled trip to Eswatini, while declining to comment on reports that Germany and the Czech Republic denied transit requests.

Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said Beijing's pressure prompted Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar to withdraw overflight permission at the last minute.

Kuo thanked friendly countries for helping arrange alternative routes, though the visit to Taiwan's only African diplomatic ally was ultimately scrapped.

Her remarks followed a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources who said Germany and the Czech Republic had refused transit access over concerns about possible backlash from Beijing.

Lai has since asked Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) to attend events in Eswatini as his special envoy, marking King Mswati III's 40th year on the throne and his 58th birthday.