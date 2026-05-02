Japan's LDP Youth Delegation visits Taiwan

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Taipei, May 2 (CNA) A delegation from the Youth Division of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is visiting Taiwan from Saturday to Wednesday, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The 12-member delegation, led by Representative Syoujiro Hiranuma, will meet with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), MOFA said in a news release.

Hiranuma, who heads the LDP Youth Division, previously served as parliamentary vice-minister of the Cabinet Office and parliamentary vice-minister for reconstruction.

MOFA said the LDP Youth Division has long served as a key window for interaction with Taiwan, making regular visits to discuss geopolitical developments and issues of mutual concern.

Former Japanese prime ministers, including Taro Aso, Shinzo Abe, and Fumio Kishida, had all previously headed the LDP Youth Division, the ministry added.

Other delegation members include Representatives Yasuhiro Takami, Tsuyoshi Kusama and Daichi Yamamoto, along with House of Councillors member Eriko Imai, the ministry said.

Besides meeting top Taiwanese officials, the delegation will also visit the Legislative Yuan, the National Security Council, the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, and the Straits Exchange Foundation, according to the ministry.

The group will also travel to Taichung and Chiayi City during its five-day trip, said MOFA.