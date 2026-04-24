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U.S. House bill sets aside US$500 million in military aid for Taiwan

Washington, April 23 (CNA) The U.S. House Appropriations Committee has released its fiscal 2027 national security and State Department funding bill, which includes at least US$500 million for Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program.

The FMF, a U.S. State Department program, helps allies and partner countries acquire American military equipment, services and training through U.S.-funded assistance.

According to the text of bill, released Wednesday, "not less than US$500 million shall be made available for assistance for Taiwan" provided that the secretaries of state and defense "prioritize the delivery of defense articles and services to Taiwan."

It also specifies that none of the funding "should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities."

In a statement, the committee said the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs (NSRP) Appropriations Bill for 2027 provides a total discretionary allocation of US$47.32 billion.

That is US$2.69 billion (6 percent) below the Fiscal Year 2026 enacted level, and reflects priorities of the America First agenda, the statement said.

Even with the funding reductions, the NSRP bill maintains robust funding for allies, including Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Taiwan, while countering adversaries such as China, Iran, Cuba and drug cartels, including some designated as foreign terrorist organizations, it said.

Under U.S. law, a bill must pass both the House and Senate in identical form before being sent to the president for signature to become law.