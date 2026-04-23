Official warns of Chinese navigation app 'AMap' security risks

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Taipei, April 23 (CNA) Users of the Chinese navigation app "AMap" risk giving away their real-time locations and digital footprints to servers in China, an information security official said Thursday.

The app has recently drawn attention in Taiwan for its ability to accurately display traffic light countdowns in real time.

Tsai Fu-longe (蔡福隆), director-general of the Administration for Cyber Security, said that use of the app is already banned at government agencies under the Cyber Security Management Act.

The app's ability to display traffic light countdowns is achieved through detection of real-time traffic movements, using geographical data provided by Netherlands-based HERE Technologies, Tsai said.

Tsai added that the app has not seen widespread use in Taiwan, and the majority of users are likely businesspeople who often travel between Taiwan and China, and people who plan to visit China.

Citing China's National Intelligence Law and the Cybersecurity Law, Tsai said all Chinese citizens must cooperate with the government's intelligence work, including accessing and using sensitive personal data.

"We'd like to remind residents in Taiwan to refrain from using AMap, because your locations, digital footprints and other sensitive data could be leaked," Tsai said.

Chen said his administration will ask the National Institute of Cyber Security to run a test of the app to identify any information security risks, the results of which will be announced at a news conference in May.