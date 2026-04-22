Cross-party delegation to visit UK, France in May: Legislature

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Taipei, April 22 (CNA) Legislative speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) is scheduled to lead a cross-party delegation on a trip to the United Kingdom and France from May 9 to 17, according to a document issued by the Legislature to party caucuses.

The delegation will attend the annual convention of the Council of Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce in Europe, which will take place in London on May 15, among other events, according to the document seen by CNA on Wednesday.

The delegation is expected to include 10 lawmakers, including Han. It will have four members each from the Kuomintang (KMT) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and one from the Taiwan People's Party, in line with their share of seats in the Legislature.

Through the trip, Han aims to deepen Taiwan's relationships with the two countries, visit Taiwan's representative offices there, and meet with overseas Taiwanese communities, the Legislature's Secretariat stated in the document.

Confirmed participants include Lin Chu-yin (林楚茵), Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩), Lee Po-yi (李柏毅) and Chen Pei-yu (陳培瑜) from the ruling DPP, Chang Chia-chun (張嘉郡) of the KMT and Chiu Hui-ju (邱慧洳) of the TPP, according to sources familiar with the matter.