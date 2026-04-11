INTERVIEW / Ex-U.S. general urges creative ways to include Taiwan in drills
Taipei, April 11 (CNA) Retired United States Army Pacific commanding general Charles Flynn on Saturday called for "creative ways" to include Taiwan in joint military exercises to strengthen interoperability with partners.
Speaking to local media during a visit to Taipei for a security forum, Flynn said democratic allies must go beyond maintaining relationships and be able to project them "in a way that is responsible and that is cooperative."
He suggested holding joint exercises with Taiwan's forces both on the island and abroad, but said such efforts would require navigating political constraints, particularly the potential impact on ties with China.
Flynn noted that China has been allowed limited participation in the annual Cobra Gold exercises in Thailand, sending small numbers of personnel for humanitarian and disaster relief drills.
"I think now is the time to overcome some of those policy challenges," he said, adding that Taiwan should train overseas while also hosting regional partners.
On China's military buildup, Flynn said modernization and expanded training have put it on a "dangerous" path, with activities near Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and the United States increasing steadily over the past two decades.
He described those actions as "insidious" and "irresponsible."
Asked about views in Taiwan that defense spending is unnecessary if the government avoids provoking Beijing, Flynn said: "Evil cannot be appeased. Evil has to be defeated."
He said it is a "first-principle responsibility" of Taiwan to be able to defend its people, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty, and that this should be a unified cause of the country's political and military leadership, as well as civil society.
"It would be better to be prepared than unprepared when evil comes knocking," Flynn said.
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