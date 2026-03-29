Taiwan's new ambassador arrives in Belize
Taipei, March 29 (CNA) Taiwan's new ambassador to Belize, Amino Chi (紀欽耀), has arrived in the Central American country to take up his post, the Republic of China (Taiwan) embassy announced Sunday.
Chi, who most recently served as director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, arrived in Belize on Thursday night.
He was welcomed at the airport by a group of overseas Taiwanese, embassy staff, and members of the technical mission, the embassy said in a Facebook post.
The latest assignment marks Chi's third posting to Belize, where he previously served as first and third secretary at the embassy there, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).
Chi succeeds his predecessor, Lily Hsu (徐儷文), who concluded her three-year tenure in Belize and returned to Taipei earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Taiwan's representative office to the European Union and Belgium also bid farewell to its outgoing deputy head of mission, Jason Ma (馬博元), on Sunday.
Ma is leaving Brussels to take up a new post in Los Angeles, filling the vacancy left by Chi.
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