Lawmaker released on NT$1 million bail amid multiple probes

Taipei, Feb. 13 (CNA) Independent lawmaker Kao Chin Su-mei (高金素梅) was released on NT$1 million (US$31,805) bail Friday after being questioned by Taipei prosecutors over her suspected misappropriation of salary payments to her aides and other cases.

According to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, Kao Chin was ordered to post bail at around 5:30 p.m. after about three and a half hours of questioning.

In addition to the alleged misappropriation of funds, an offense under the Anti-Corruption Act, Kao Chin is also suspected of having illegally imported COVID-19 test kits during the pandemic and embezzling funds subsidized by various government agencies or state-owned companies to an indigenous cultural exchange foundation from 2015-2018.

Under the direction of Taipei prosecutors, agents from the Investigation Bureau raided the lawmaker's residence and legislative office, then summoned her and 16 others for questioning Tuesday morning.

After a preliminary interrogation, Kao Chin was transferred to Taipei prosecutors in the early hours of Wednesday. She was later deemed unfit to continue questioning after she started to feel unwell and was asked to return once she felt better.

In addition, Kao Chin's aide Chang Chun-chieh (張俊傑) is deemed by prosecutors to have played a key role in all three cases. He is suspected of offenses including embezzlement under the Anti-Corruption Act, aggravated fraud, document forgery, violations of the Money Laundering Control Act, and breaches of the Business Entity Accounting Act, and was considered a flight risk.

Taipei prosecutors successfully petitioned the court to take Chang into custody. Meanwhile, 11 others were released on bail ranging from NT$100,000 to NT$500,000, while four others were allowed to go home after questioning.

Speaking to reporters after posting bail, Kao Chin apologized to her constituents, supporters and legislative colleagues for causing them concern.

The lawmaker did not provide details about the investigation, but said she hopes for peace in Taiwan and the well-being of its people.