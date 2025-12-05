China Airlines eases rules allowing cabin crew to wear framed glasses

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) China Airlines (CAL), a major Taiwanese international carrier, said Friday it has started to allow cabin crew to wear framed glasses on duty, while Tigerair Taiwan also announced plans to adopt a similar policy.

In a statement, CAL said that starting Thursday, cabin crew may wear framed glasses to improve comfort on long-haul services across multiple time zones.

Approved glasses must be simple and single-colored, with metal or rimless frames and clear lenses. Crew members are also required to carry a spare pair to ensure duties can be carried out effectively, the airline said.

Previously, CAL rules permitted only contact lenses for nearsighted crew members, primarily for aesthetic reasons.

CAL added that it is also reviewing whether to allow cabin crew to wear their own casual athletic shoes on duty to help reduce foot strain from long periods of standing and walking.

Separately, Tigerair Taiwan said Friday it will soon allow its cabin crew to wear glasses on duty to improve comfort, though it did not specify when the change will take effect.

The airline said it has also launched a new uniform project that will be unveiled when it takes delivery of its A321neo fleet.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese carrier EVA Airways (EVA Air) said its cabin crew are allowed to wear framed glasses on duty if they are unable to wear contact lenses due to eye conditions.

Since May 1, 2023, EVA Air has allowed its cabin crew to choose comfortable shoes suited to their individual needs, provided the heel height is at least 2.5 centimeters.