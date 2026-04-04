Lan Yang Dancers troupe founder Fr. Michelini dies at 91

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Taipei, April 4 (CNA) Italian priest Gian Carlo Michelini, founder of the Lan Yang Dancers troupe and a longtime promoter of arts and culture in northeastern Taiwan, died on Saturday at the age of 91, Saint Mary's Hospital Luodong said.

Born in 1935, Michelini came to Taiwan from Italy in 1964 and spent more than six decades in Yilan County, dedicating his life to cultural development.

In 1966, he founded the Lan Yang Youth Catholic Center and later the Lan Yang Dancers, aiming to showcase local culture through dance.

Dance is the best way to express the unique character of Yilan, Michelini once said, explaining why he chose to promote the art form.

In 1974, at a time when Taiwan was diplomatically isolated from the international community, Michelini was able to organize a tour of Italy for the troupe, where they performed in front of Pope Paul VI and brought Taiwanese folk art to the world stage.

Michelini also played a key role in promoting the Yilan International Children's Folklore and Folkgame Festival, inviting performing groups from around the world to Taiwan.

In 2017, he obtained Republic of China (Taiwan) citizenship in recognition of his cultural contributions, calling it "the best birthday gift" and adding, "I still want to do many things for Taiwan."

He was also named an honorary citizen of Yilan County in 2025 for his lifelong contributions to local arts and culture.