KMT chair calls for peace as 'greatest gift' during Shanghai visit

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Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The leader of Taiwan's main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) on Thursday emphasized peace as the foundation for cross-strait prosperity, saying it is the "greatest gift" she hopes to take back to Taiwan during a visit to Shanghai.

Speaking at Yangshan Deep-Water Port, KMT Chairperson Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) reflected on the city's history and transformation, describing Shanghai as both a place of cultural vibrancy and historical tragedy shaped by war and conflict.

"Peace can make everything possible," she said, adding that while previous generations endured war, it remains possible to secure peace for current and future generations.

"The skies should be for birds, not missiles, and the sea for fish, not warships," Cheng added, stressing that technological development should benefit humanity rather than fuel destruction.

Leaning into the historical ties of some Taiwanese nationals to China, Cheng referenced wars in the 19th and 20th centuries leading up to the KMT's retreat to Taiwan in 1949 after its defeat by the Chinese Communist Party.

"In 1949, this place became a port of farewell. Many elders we knew boarded ships here, casting a final glance at their homeland, trying to remember it," she said. "Many of them never returned."

Quoting Canadian poet John McCrae and Chinese writer Lu Xun (魯迅), Cheng underscored the high price of peace and urged continued dialogue and exchange, saying mutual trust must be built incrementally.

She reiterated the KMT's support for expanded cross-strait engagement, arguing that cooperation in economic, cultural, and social fields can help ensure long-term peace and development.

Cheng also said the trip offered insights into China's rapid development, including advances in artificial intelligence and digital economy sectors.

She noted that Taiwanese businesses and young professionals are increasingly exploring opportunities in Shanghai, and called for closer cooperation to leverage complementary strengths in technology and services.

Cheng's remarks came as she led a delegation on a six-day visit to China that concludes Sunday, during which she has met with local officials and industry representatives.

However, her emotional appeal to peace drew a sharp response from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

"The bombs have started to fly even before the seeds of peace sown by Cheng could take root," DPP spokesperson Lin Chu-yin (林楚茵) said in a statement, referring to China's announcement of a live-fire shooting drill in the northern part of the Yellow Sea from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The KMT should stop sloganeering and not count on a "dictator" to realize its longing for peace, Lin added.