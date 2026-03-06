Legislature advances part of central government budget

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) A small fraction of the government's fiscal 2026 budget, part of which covers funding for the TPass commuter initiative, cleared a second reading in the Legislature on Friday.

The vote, to approve NT$71.8 billion (US$2.27 billion), or 2.4 percent of the total budget, was passed 54-29 with votes from the opposition Kuomintang and Taiwan People's Party and covered 38 items from the broader NT$3.03 trillion budget proposed by the government.

It included NT$7.52 billion in funding through 2029 for the TPass program, which currently supports subsidized fares for over 1 million commuters who use different forms of public transportation in Keelung, New Taipei, Taipei and Taoyuan.

It also released NT$3.19 billion (US$101 million) for maternity subsidies under labor, civil servant and public school teacher insurance programs.

The motion also approved NT$352 million (US$11 million) in funding for an expressway connecting Kaohsiung and Pingtung County and NT$1.85 billion in funding for an initiative focused on flood prevention and control.

Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers on Friday hold slogans at the Legislature calling for KMT and TPP lawmakers to stop selectively handling budget bills. CNA photo March 6, 2026

Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) said Friday it is regrettable that despite it already being March, the government's fiscal 2026 budget has not yet been submitted for review.

She cited Article 7 of the Legislative Yuan Exercise of Official Powers Act, which states any budget is subject to three readings, adding that there is no precedent for the current motion.

Lee urged the Legislature to deliberate the budget soon, warning that further delays could affect national development and public welfare.

The KMT caucus and TPP caucus called for closed-door negotiations on Jan. 22 on the motion, but lawmakers could not reach a consensus.

After a month of stalled negotiations, the Legislature voted on the motion on Friday, passing it 54-29 with 83 lawmakers in attendance.

Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said the measure will release funds for time-sensitive priorities and programs affecting essential public welfare.

Under the Budget Act, if the Legislature blocks the budget, it can approve individual programs other than new capital outlays and initiatives based on either the original allocation or the previous year's actual expenditures.