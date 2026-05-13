U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
05/13/2026 10:09 AM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.538 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.058 from the previous close.
Latest
-
Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.25%05/13/2026 02:07 PM
-
Culture
National Taiwan Museum exhibition tells stories behind donated works05/13/2026 02:01 PM
-
Business
MSCI raises Taiwan's weighting in 3 indexes05/13/2026 01:23 PM
-
Business
Foxconn confirms cyberattack on North American facilities05/13/2026 12:33 PM
-
Politics
Taiwan condemns Beijing's appeal for support from local media05/13/2026 12:06 PM