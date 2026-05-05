Taiwan shares open higher
05/05/2026 09:19 AM
Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 3.26 points at 40,708.4 Tuesday on turnover of NT$8.04 billion (US$252.01 million).
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