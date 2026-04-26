Taiwan drone exports top US$100 million in Q1: MOEA
Taipei, April 26 (CNA) Taiwan's drone exports surged past US$100 million in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding last year's full-year total, with the Czech Republic emerging as the largest buyer, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
The MOEA said in a recent report that exports of complete drones reached US$115.85 million in the January-March period, about 1.2 times the total recorded for all of 2025.
Exports to the Czech Republic accounted for roughly US$100 million, far outpacing other markets. Poland, last year's top destination, recorded about US$11.75 million in the first quarter.
The ministry said Taiwan's drone exports have expanded rapidly in recent years, with last year's total of US$93.42 million marking a more than 20-fold increase from a year earlier.
Growth has been supported by Taiwanese firms' efforts to diversify overseas markets and rising global demand for "non-China supply chains," the MOEA said.
Geopolitical factors have also driven demand in Central and Eastern Europe, it said. Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, countries such as the Czech Republic, Poland, and Lithuania have stepped up procurement of dual-use drones and increased defense spending.
Taiwanese suppliers' capabilities in key components -- including airframes, propulsion systems, and communication modules -- have aligned with regional demand, the ministry said.
To tap long-term opportunities, the government has promoted industrial cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries through trade shows, business matchmaking, and memorandums of understanding, the MOEA added.
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