Taiwan drone exports top US$100 million in Q1: MOEA

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Taipei, April 26 (CNA) Taiwan's drone exports surged past US$100 million in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding last year's full-year total, with the Czech Republic emerging as the largest buyer, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The MOEA said in a recent report that exports of complete drones reached US$115.85 million in the January-March period, about 1.2 times the total recorded for all of 2025.

Exports to the Czech Republic accounted for roughly US$100 million, far outpacing other markets. Poland, last year's top destination, recorded about US$11.75 million in the first quarter.

The ministry said Taiwan's drone exports have expanded rapidly in recent years, with last year's total of US$93.42 million marking a more than 20-fold increase from a year earlier.

Growth has been supported by Taiwanese firms' efforts to diversify overseas markets and rising global demand for "non-China supply chains," the MOEA said.

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs. CNA file photo

Geopolitical factors have also driven demand in Central and Eastern Europe, it said. Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, countries such as the Czech Republic, Poland, and Lithuania have stepped up procurement of dual-use drones and increased defense spending.

Taiwanese suppliers' capabilities in key components -- including airframes, propulsion systems, and communication modules -- have aligned with regional demand, the ministry said.

To tap long-term opportunities, the government has promoted industrial cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries through trade shows, business matchmaking, and memorandums of understanding, the MOEA added.