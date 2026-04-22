NT$1.35 billion February Super Lotto shared jackpot remains unclaimed

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Taipei, April 22 (CNA) The two winning tickets for a Super Lotto jackpot, worth NT$1.35 billion (US$42.86 million) drawn in February, have not been redeemed, Taiwan Lottery Co. said Wednesday, urging the winners to claim their prizes by May 12.

In a Wednesday press release, the company again announced that the jackpot-winning Super Lotto from Feb. 12, has the issue number 115000013.

The winning numbers were 06, 10, 22, 25, 32 and 35, while the special section number was 03, the company said.

According to Taiwan Lottery Co., the jackpot was split between two tickets, entitling the winners to around NT$677 million each. The deadline to collect the payout is May 12, meaning that the winners have 20 more days to collect the winnings as of press time.

The company revealed that the tickets were purchased from a lottery outlet at No. 55, Fuxing Road in Hsinchu City's East District and on No. 105, Minzhi Street in New Taipei's Banqiao District.

In addition, both winning lottery tickets were purchased as NT$100 single bets with the number randomly selected by the shops' computers.

Taiwan Lottery further explained that winnings over NT$5 million are claimed after winners make appointments with the company's high-winnings hotline.

Since Taiwan Lottery was established, NT$100 million or more in winnings has gone unclaimed on only five occasions, with a NT$250 million prize in 2008 being the highest ever.

Should either of the two NT$677 million winnings remain unclaimed by May 12, it will set a new record for the highest unclaimed winnings, the company said.