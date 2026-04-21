Taiwan carriers to double cargo fuel surcharges in May

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Taipei, April 21 (CNA) Taiwan's major airlines will raise cargo fuel surcharges starting in May, with rates for shipments to the United States, Europe and Asia set to roughly double amid surging oil prices.

China Airlines said in a notice to agents Monday that, after reporting average fuel costs to regulators, it will adjust export cargo fuel surcharges from Taiwan beginning May 1.

For shipments to the U.S. and Europe, the surcharge will rise from NT$41 (US$1.3) to NT$81 per kilogram. For Asia-bound cargo, the rate will increase from NT$14 to NT$28 per kilogram.

EVA Airways and Starlux Airlines said Tuesday they will implement the same increases from May 2, covering long-haul and short-haul cargo exports from Taiwan.

Freight forwarders said the hikes reflect rising aviation fuel costs, noting that surcharges had already been raised once in April.

They added that current air cargo rates from Taiwan to the U.S. range from about NT$261 to NT$291 per kilogram, and could exceed NT$300 after the latest increases take effect.

With the May 1-3 Labor Day holiday approaching and further hikes expected, the industry anticipates a rush of shipments in late April as exporters seek to avoid higher costs. Capacity on U.S.-bound routes could tighten significantly before the end of the month, they said.