Shares in Acer's smart home appliance unit soar on OTC debut

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Taipei, April 20 (CNA) Shares in Acerpure Inc., a smart home appliance subsidiary of PC brand Acer Inc., rose sharply by over 40 percent on Monday, the first day of its listing on the Taipei Exchange's over-the-counter (OTC) market.

Shares in Acerpure, which provides household appliances such as air conditioners, air purifiers, air circulator fans and vacuum cleaners, jumped 43.55 percent from its issuance price of NT$31.00 (US$0.98) to close at NT$43.55 on the OTC market, where the index ended up 3.00 percent at 383.50.

The stock attracted strong buying soon after the market opened and its momentum continued into the end of the session as investors rushed to pick up a newly listed company, dealers said.

More importantly, the gains also reflected optimism toward the fast-growing smart home appliance market not only in Taiwan but also in other regions Acerpure has kept a close eye on, dealers said.

In 2025, Acerpure posted about NT$900 million in sales, up 18 percent from a year earlier, while its earnings per share stood at NT$2.72 last year, up from NT$1.01 a year earlier.

Photo courtesy of Acerpure Inc.

In the first two months of this year, Acerpure generated NT$168 million in sales, up 30.04 percent from a year earlier.

While Taiwan accounted for 44.08 percent of its total revenue in 2025, India made up 35.01 percent of the sales, making Acerpure the second-largest home appliance brand in India.

In addition, the Philippines accounted for 7.70 percent of Acerpure's total sales in 2025, and Thailand 3.74 percent.

In a statement, Acerpure said its global expansion plans have targeted the populous Southeast Asian markets and India, noting that it has already secured certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Acerpure added that it plans to work with physical logistics and online vendors to expand in the Indonesian air conditioner market, and will expand such a business model to Thailand and the Philippines.