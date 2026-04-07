Business group forum highlights Taiwan's U.S. investment push

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Taipei, April 7 (CNA) Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of North America (TCCNA) President Eugenia Henry (白越珠) vowed to help Taiwanese firms "maximize the value of every dollar" in the United States, highlighting the hundreds of billions in stateside investment pledged by Taiwan's government, at a forum in Taipei Tuesday.

The forum, which was attended by officials and representatives from five U.S. states, focused on opportunities and challenges facing Taiwanese businesses amid a new phase of Taiwan-U.S. economic ties, including efforts to build supply chains free of Chinese components.

Key sectors discussed included smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence, energy and battery storage, biotechnology, defense, strategic supply chains and agriculture.

Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of North America President Eugenia Henry. CNA photo April 7, 2026

In her opening remarks, Henry cited the Agreement on Trade and Investment signed in January, under which Taiwan has pledged US$250 billion in direct investment in U.S. advanced semiconductor, energy and AI sectors, alongside an additional US$250 billion in government-provided credit guarantees to drive investment in semiconductors.

She also pointed to the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, which signaled Taiwan's intent to encourage greater investment in the U.S. defense industry.

Henry said TCCNA has since been working to build a support network linking experienced Taiwanese investors in the U.S. with companies seeking to expand there, helping them avoid common pitfalls.

As part of that effort, 35 Taiwanese business leaders from across industries attended the forum to share insights and engage with local firms, she added.

Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Hsu Chia-ching. CNA photo April 7, 2026

Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Hsu Chia-ching (徐佳青) also highlighted Taiwan's push to expand access to the U.S. defense sector.

Referring to the Cabinet's proposed NT$1.25 trillion (US$39.12 billion) special defense budget, Hsu said a significant portion would support domestic defense initiatives alongside U.S. arms procurement.

"The budget is important not only for Taiwan, but also for the U.S. and the world," Hsu said, adding that it reflects both national security priorities and broader market access strategies. She expressed hope that the Legislature would pass the bill soon.

From left: Taiwan Vice Foreign Minister Baushuan Ger; Maryland Secretary of State Susan Lee; Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Hsu Chia-ching; Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of North America President Eugenia Henry and Taiwan's Deputy Economics Minister Cynthia Kiang. CNA photo April 7, 2026

Maryland Secretary of State Susan Lee promoted her state as a destination for Taiwanese investment, citing incentives, top-tier universities and medical institutions, proximity to Washington, and a diverse, highly educated workforce.

She also noted a December 2025 partnership involving the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, TAIIDA-APAC Investment and Innovation Development Association Taiwan, and SangFroid International Capital to mobilize up to US$50 million in co-investments in sectors such as AI, robotics, semiconductors, agri-tech and biotech.

Maryland is adopting a "whole-of-government" approach to attract global investors, Lee said, encouraging Taiwanese firms to use the state as a gateway to the U.S. market.

U.S. representatives Zachary Nunn of Iowa, Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin, Julie Fedorchak of North Dakota and Jefferson Shreve of Indiana also attended, delivering brief remarks and taking questions from participants.