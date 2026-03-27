Taiwan keeps electricity rates unchanged amid global energy uncertainties

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Taipei, March 27 (CNA) The electricity rates in Taiwan will remain unchanged from April, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced Friday following a semiannual review, citing rising geopolitical risks and the need to stabilize prices and support industrial competitiveness.

At its first electricity rate review meeting in 2026, the ministry decided to keep the average power rate at NT$3.7823 (US$0.11) per kilowatt-hour, taking into account uncertainties stemming from Middle East tensions and global tariff developments, the MOEA said in a statement.

The ministry noted that recent U.S.-Iran tensions have pushed up international energy prices, with crude oil briefly reaching around US$100 per barrel. Prices later fell sharply after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled his willingness to reach an agreement with Iran on March 23, highlighting ongoing volatility.

Given the fluctuations, the review committee recommended continued observation of fuel price trends and opted not to adjust electricity rates for now to help maintain price stability.