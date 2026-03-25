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Taiwan ranks 12th globally in exports in 2025, best in 32 years

Taipei, March 25 (CNA) Taiwan was the world's 12th largest exporter in 2025, its highest ranking in 32 years and up four spots from 2024, due to strong ongoing demand for products related to artificial intelligence, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Taiwan's exports hit a new high of US$640 billion in 2025, up 34.8 percent from a year earlier and ranking it 12th among all exporters, Taiwan's best showing since 1993 when its exports ranked 11th globally, MOF data showed.

The agency said Taiwan's lead in semiconductors and information and communication development has helped it tap into commercial opportunities related to the AI boom to secure a higher export share.

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Helped by robust AI demand, global exports rose 7.2 percent year-over-year to US$26.3 trillion in 2025, the MOF said, citing statistics from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

China was the largest exporter in the world in 2025 with outbound sales of US$3.77 trillion, accounting for 14.4 percent of the global total, ahead of the United States (US$2.19 trillion, 8.3 percent) and Germany (US$1.76 trillion, 6.7 percent).

Hong Kong's exports totaled US$753.6 billion in 2025, representing 2.9 percent of the global total and ranking fifth, while South Korea had exports worth US$709.3 billion, accounting for 2.7 percent of the world's total and ranking eighth.

In 2025, Taiwan accounted for 2.4 percent of global exports, up 0.5 percentage points from a year earlier, the MOF said.