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U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.017 to close at NT$31.970.

Turnover totaled US$2.312 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.900, and moved between NT$31.875 and NT$32.025 before the close.