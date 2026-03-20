U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/20/2026 04:19 PM
Taipei, March 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.017 to close at NT$31.970.
Turnover totaled US$2.312 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.900, and moved between NT$31.875 and NT$32.025 before the close.
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