Taiwan shares close down 1.03%
12/01/2025 01:59 PM
Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 283.95 points, or 1.03 percent, at 27,342.53 Monday on turnover of NT$476.47 billion (US$15.16 billion).
