U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.083 to close at NT$32.173.

Turnover totaled US$1.557 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.090, and moved to a high of NT$32.218 before the close.