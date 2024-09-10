U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/10/2024 04:23 PM
Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.083 to close at NT$32.173.
Turnover totaled US$1.557 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.090, and moved to a high of NT$32.218 before the close.
