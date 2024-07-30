U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
07/30/2024 04:16 PM
Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.0249 to close at NT$32.846.
Turnover totaled US$1.649 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.870, and moved between NT$32.846 and NT$32.895 before the close.
Latest
- Society
Lithuanian mushrooms intercepted at border following radiation detection07/30/2024 05:18 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end slightly higher ahead of Fed meeting07/30/2024 05:03 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan, China reach settlement terms over Kinmen speedboat incident07/30/2024 04:59 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market07/30/2024 04:16 PM
- Politics
Cabinet takes steps to stabilize food prices following typhoon07/30/2024 03:31 PM