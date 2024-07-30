To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.0249 to close at NT$32.846.

Turnover totaled US$1.649 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.870, and moved between NT$32.846 and NT$32.895 before the close.